Williamsport, Pa. —Authorities described a man as “nervous” and “sweating profusely” as officers attempted to speak with him during a traffic stop.

Officer Gino Caschera, of the Williamsport Bureau of Police, said when he spoke with the driver, who was stopped due to no taillights on his vehicle, he identified himself as “Derrick Webster.”

According to the report, Caschera spoke with the driver several times and asked about the spelling of the name, social security number, and address for the name. Caschera said the driver couldn’t provide answers to any of the questions.

After Caschera spoke with a passenger in the vehicle, the driver gave his real name as Kevin Dwight Webster, 43, of Williamsport. A check of Webster’s name showed he was on state parole.

Caschera took Webster into custody and said a search yielded four plastic baggies that contained heroin and one containing crack.

Webster was charged with third-degree false identification to law enforcement and two counts each of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was listed for Webster, who completed a preliminary arraignment Monday afternoon at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

