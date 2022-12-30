Lewisburg, Pa. — Investigators say 175 sexually explicit videos of underage boys were found on a hard drive belonging to a former Bucknell University man who was previously arrested for recording in a men's restroom.

The charges were filed on Dec. 21 against Matthew A. Nowell, 21, of White House Station, N.J., at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

The discovery comes as part of an investigation that was launched on Oct. 21 after officials at the university were notified by the prosecutor's office in Hunterdon County, N.J., that Nowell was the subject of a child porn investigation. During that investigation, officials in New Jersey had uncovered videos taken from the men's restroom at the Uptown nightclub in Swartz Hall, according to court documents.

University public safety officers uncovered two cameras hidden in the ceiling ducts above the urinals. When confronted about the cameras, Nowell admitted to placing them there almost a year ago. Nowell told Lieutenant Colbey Russell and Officer Julie Ranck that he came to Uptown on a weekly basis to remove the SD cards from the cameras so he could download them onto his personal computer.

Nowell, who was a senior at Bucknell at the time, was a manager at the Uptown student-run club. He was charged with 44 misdemeanors of invasion of privacy.

On Oct. 25, Russell was granted a search warrant for a hard drive that was seized from Nowell's apartment on Strohecker Farm Lane in East Buffalo Township. He found 175 mp4 videos of boys under the age of 18 exposing their genitals, according to the affidavit. Russell also found six jpg. images of naked boys on the hard drive.

The videos were sent to Dr. Pat Bruno, pediatrician at the Children's Advocacy Center in Sunbury, who verified there were at least 14 children under age 18 who were nude or involved in a sexually explicit activity, Russell wrote in the affidavit.

Nowell's latest case was waived for court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday at Rowe's office. Nowell will face formal arraignment on Feb. 6 in front of Union County Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

Nowell is "no longer permitted on campus" according to an email sent on Nov. 1 to university students, faculty, and staff by President Jonathan Bravman. The images uncovered from the restroom cameras were not shared with third parties, according to the email.

