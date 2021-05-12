Mifflinburg, Pa. – A former Weis Markets employee was charged with a felony of retail theft after he allegedly stole a total of more than $1,800 of merchandise during at least 32 transactions in a four-month period.

Jesse L. Thomas, 62, of Mifflinburg, under-rang merchandise at the self-checkout at the Mifflinburg Weis store on numerous occasions between Dec. 31, 2020 and April 10, 2021, according to the arrest affidavit.

Using video surveillance, the store’s loss prevention was able to determine that Thomas was passing items through on the scanner to where the UPC code was not able to be scanned and then bagging them, according to the affidavit written by Tracy A. Fetterman of Mifflinburg Police Department.

For each transaction, Thomas paid for at least a few items in his cart and allegedly bagged the rest. Loss prevention reviewed 32 transactions that they were able to find through pulling transactions on Thomas’ Weis Club card going back to Dec. 31. Total loss was calculated to be $1,865.47.

The felony retail theft charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Thomas’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

