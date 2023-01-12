Muncy, Pa. — A former correctional officer at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy is being sued by a former inmate for alleged sexual abuse that she says caused her mental health to decline.

Sergeant Brian T. Scott, 52, of Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County, was named as a defendant in the lawsuit filed at the federal courthouse in Williamsport.

The plaintiff, a woman who was incarcerated at SCI-Muncy in 2020 and 2021, alleges in the complaint that Scott repeatedly made her touch his penis over his clothing through the wicket (food aperture in the cell door) as he collected trash. This happened to other inmates as well, the woman claims.

The woman of Lancaster County, who was 31 at the time, claims her experience at the all-female prison has left her with trauma, nightmares, and fears for her and her family's safety.

The victim, a mother of two, had suffered a traumatic event prior to her incarceration, and developed a substance abuse issue due to this hardship, she claims in the complaint. She entered SCI-Muncy on July 6, 2020 with "great hopes for her and her future knowing a clean environment free from outside influences was what she needed to turn her life around."

Instead, staff at SCI-Muncy and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) allegedly did not keep her or the other women safe. The victim says staff knew of the abuse incidents and promoted a culture of persistent abuse by not stopping it. Some of the incidents reportedly were captured on surveillance video.

Following is an outline of allegations contained in the complaint for the incidents that reportedly occurred between Oct. 1, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021:

Scott frequently watched the woman shower and would make inappropriate comments. Scott often would call her and her private parts "fat."

He also watched the woman get dressed in her cell. When the victim would attempt to put up her privacy screen, Scott would threaten to take her privileges away. At one point, Scott threatened to put her in solitary confinement, The woman says the routine observation of her in the shower and dressing in her cell went on daily for several months.

Scott often asked the woman for her personal information, such as where she was from, the reason she was incarcerated, and other personal identifying information. When the victim refused to answer him, Scott researched her information and repeated it to her, "making her fear for her safety and that of her family."

The victim's fear of Scott was compounded by the fact that he commented about his gun ownership, his love of firing guns, drinking moonshine, and taking drugs.

Scott shared personal information with her about his relationship with his wife. He told her if his wife looked like her, he would “(expletive) her hard."

One time when the victim needed feminine pads, Scott demanded that she bend over to pick them up as he tossed a few onto the cell floor. When she approached him to retrieve more, Scott stroked her vaginal area through her clothes.

Scott also approached the woman with his pants zipper down, and asked if she wanted to touch him. She refused.

Scott began bringing in a vape pen that he shared with the victim and other inmates. He often would share contraband for sexual favors from the inmates. The victim noted she was in a vulnerable position at the time, as she was struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Other correctional officers on the victim's unit were aware of Scott's behavior, but ignored it, according to her account.

By the end of 2020, the DOC began investigating Scott. Charges of institutional sexual assault, providing contraband, and official oppression and obstruction of a government function were filed in April 2021. The lead investigator from the DOC interviewed several inmates to build a case against Scott, including the woman who filed the lawsuit.

Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced in March 2022 to two years' probation for the consolidated charges. A spokeswoman for the DOC said Scott was terminated in 2021.

Also named as defendants in the complaint are SCI-Muncy Superintendent Wendy Nicholas; Bill Frantz, deputy superintendent; Leslie Blair-Morrison, health care administrator; a counselor referred to as Mr. Flick; and PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) coordinators Angel Baez-Sprague at the prison and David G. Radziewics for DOC.

The woman claims she did try to speak about the abuse to Blair-Morrison and Flick as well as other staff, but they "perfunctorily brushed the dialogue aside without permitting her to discuss the issues clinically."

Others named as defendants in the complaint include: Sgt. Monica Tadesco; Mr. Shirey, security captain; Mr. Ellis; security lieutenant; Nicole McKee, deputy superintendent; Mr. Reibsome, unit manager; Mr. Alice, lieutenant; Michael McPherson, corrections officer; Mr. Lawton, corrections officer; Reginal Knight, corrections officer; and three who were named as "John Doe." The John Does include a business manager, superintendent for facilities management, and superintendent's assistant.

The DOC and SCI-Muncy also are named as defendants.

The counts against the defendants outlined in the lawsuit include 11 counts of negligence, failure to intervene, deprivation of rights, infliction of emotional distress, and various liability - assault and battery. The victim is asking for compensatory damages including medical costs, lost wages, as well as punitive damages.

In a response filed last month by the DOC, they denied most allegations in the lawsuit claiming they did not have enough information to confirm if the accusations were true.

Attorney Marni S. Berger of Philadelphia is representing the victim.

