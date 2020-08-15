Penn State University Police reported that a former PSU student altered computer data to fraudulently obtain pizzas.

Nick Zhang, 20, is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Thursday before Centre County Judge Jonathan D. Grine.

Zhang faces three felonies and 36 misdemeanors for his alleged computer crimes.

In an affidavit by PSU Police Officer Spenser Lauver, Zhang is accused of accessing and altering a website with intent to defraud Domino's Pizza.

Lauver said Zhang possessed 15 additional access devices belonging to other people, for which Zhang was charged with identity theft.

Zhang allegedly falsified a Domino's Pizza Reward account to redeem 180 reward points belonging to someone else to have pizzas delivered to him at 301 Stone Hall.

The total value of the rewards points is $180 and the pizzas are valued at $34.22, Lauver wrote.

"The defendant is on camera accepting the three pizzas outside Stone Hall at approximately 2302 hours on 10/12/2018, after knowing that he had created a false impression previously to obtain the items," Lauver wrote.

Domino's Pizza provided police with information showing Zhang placed the order on an Apple iPhone registered to him via the Penn State network on that date and time at Stone Hall.

PSU Public Information Jennifer Cruden confirmed today that Zhang, of Fresh Meadows, NY, was a PSU student when the incident occurred.

"A forensic examination was conducted of the defendant's Apple iPhone and his Alienware desktop computer. While reviewing the data, it was found that the defendant did possess at least 15 other separate access devices, belonging to other people," Lauver wrote.

Under state law, an access device is any card, including credit cards, debit cards, codes, account numbers, personal identification numbers, that can be used to obtain money, goods or services.

"Also during the digital evidence review, incriminating text messages from the defendant were found where he admitted involvement in the scheme," Lauver wrote.

Zhang was charged with one felony count each of unlawful use of computer, computer trespass and criminal use of a communication facility.

He also faces 16 misdemeanor counts of identity theft and 15 misdemeanor counts of possession of an access device knowing counterfeit/altered.

Zhang also was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, records tampering, access device issued to another.

Zhang was arraigned by Centre County District Judge Casey M. McClain on July 16 and released on his own recognizance to await a formal arraignment Thursday by Judge Jonathan D. Grine.

