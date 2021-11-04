Williamsport, Pa. – A former employee of Penn State University filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a supervisor in December 2019 and was harassed after she reported it.

The plaintiff, referred to by the pseudonym Jane Doe in court documents, worked as a dishwasher at the Nittany Lion Inn from April 2019 to February 2020.

Penn State was charged with three violations of Title VII policies including sexual harassment/hostile work environment, constructive discharge, and retaliation, according to the complaint. Other charges include two violations of Title IX including sexual harassment/hostile work environment and retaliation.

Doe alleges that she was sexually assaulted by John Roe, a pseudonym for a cook she worked with, on Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence. Roe was Doe’s supervisor at the time, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Doe found out she was pregnant. She told Jamison Steffen, an executive sous chef at the inn, that she could not lift more than 50 pounds due to her high-risk pregnancy.

Around that time, Doe also informed Roe of the pregnancy. He allegedly began harassing her at work after that.

Roe allegedly attempted to pressure Doe into getting an abortion. Roe also told her that “he wanted no involvement with the baby and that she should tell people at work that she had a one night stand and did not know whose baby she had,” according to the complaint.

By late January 2020, Jane Doe reported the alleged harassment to Steffen. She alleges Steffen did not take her claim seriously, according to the complaint. Steffen allegedly is friends with Roe and had told him he was the father of the child.

Despite telling Steffen of the harassment, nothing was done to stop it and the harassment continued, according to the complaint. Steffen allegedly began treating Doe differently and stopped mentoring her. He also allegedly approached her about her absences from work, which were due to doctor visits for the pregnancy.

At one point, Roe allegedly ordered Doe to perform a job that required her to lift more than 50 pounds which she had a medical restriction for, according to the complaint.

By Feb. 7, 2020, the harassment from Roe had gotten bad enough that Doe clocked out of work early, according to the complaint. Doe alleges she informed Steffen she could not continue to work at the inn since nothing had been done about the harassment, but he did not respond, according to the complaint.

Several days later, on Feb. 10, 2020, Doe reported the harassment to Carol Eicher, a human resources consultant for Penn State.

Doe told Eicher about the alleged sexual assault and that Roe had allegedly been harassing her since he was informed of the pregnancy, according to the complaint.

Eicher allegedly said the university would address the complaint. However, Eicher called Doe one week later and said she had spoken with Steffen and decided she would be moved to the inn’s housekeeping department. The housekeeping position was a lower paying position. Doe did not want the position because of the lower pay and also because she wanted to work her way up to a chef position, according to the complaint.

As a result of the harassment, Doe alleges she has suffered and continues to suffer damages, including lost wages, emotional pain and distress, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life’s pleasures, according to the complaint.

"Penn State acted with malice or reckless indifference to Plaintiff’s federally protected rights,” the lawsuit alleges.

Doe is asking for back pay including fringe benefits and compensatory damage, as well as training for all university employees on the sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation policies.

A summons was sent Monday to the university by Doe’s attorney, Stephanie J. Mensing of Philadelphia.

Judge Matthew W. Brann at the federal courthouse in Williamsport is presiding over the case.