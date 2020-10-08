State Colllege, Pa. – A former retail employee is charged with felony forgery after allegedly writing stolen checks to himself for over $5,000, State College Police reported.

Christopher E. Santana, 29, of State College, was asked to resign from Cub and Bear, a retail company owned by Nittany Clothiers Inc., after his boss said he observed Santana stealing from the cash drawer, court records state.

Cub and Bear is located at 206 East College Avenue, State College Borough.

Benson Lichtig, owner of Cub and Bear, did not report the thefts but asked Santana to sign a letter of resignation admitting to "major acts of employee misconduct," police said.

Lichtig gave Santana his final paycheck on Feb. 26, Detective S.M. Bosak wrote in an Aug. 14 affidavit.

On March 10, M&T Bank notified Lichtig that he had a check deposited out of sequence in the amount of $461.06, according to the affidavit.

"The check was written out as a forged copy of Santana's last paycheck," Bosnak wrote. "The fraudulent check and two others were missing from Lichtig's old checkbook."

The bank stopped payment on the check and Lichtig did not suffer a loss, police said.

On March 19, M&T notified Lichtig that another out-of-sequence check had been cashed on his account in the amount of $952, again to Christopher Santana, court records state.

"Santana came in and received part of the $952.00 and put the remainder into an online Vimeo account," Bosnak wrote.

On April 18, Ferguson Township Police responded to the report of suspicious activity at the M&T Bank at 1423 North Atherton St., police said.

Santana allegedly tried to deposit a stolen/forged check from Nittany Clothiers, Inc., in the amount of $4,061.06, according to the affidavit.

"The teller knew the account was flagged and called police and kept him waiting in the teller drive through until police arrived," Bosnak wrote.

Lichtig told police that Santana called him about 10 minutes after he was done talking to Ferguson Township police.

"Christopher Santana stated to Lichtig, 'I'm sorry. I don't know why I do these things. Sometimes I get in a panic. You're a nice guy. This shouldn't happen to you,'" Bosnak wrote.

Two or three weeks prior, Santana called Lichtig to apologize and ask if he filed charges against him, according to court records.

Santana is accused of forging three checks totaling $5,474.12.

He was charged with three felony counts of forgery, three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, and three misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt theft by unlawful taking.

Docket sheet