Lewisburg, Pa. – A former owner of a restaurant in East Buffalo Township, Union County, has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage employee on several occasions between 2015 and 2016.

According to court documents, Atanasio Reyes, 45, former owner of Reba and Pancho’s, made sexual advances toward the victim while both were working in the restaurant. The victim eventually quit her job in August of 2016, but Reyes allegedly stalked her for 15 months after that.

The victim told police that she was afraid she and her mother would lose their jobs, and it would cause her family humiliation if she refused her boss’s alleged sexual advances.

Ten charges were filed Wednesday against Reyes, including three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, a felony count of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor count of stalking and five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion. The charges were filed by Police Patrolman Bradley Miller of Buffalo Valley Regional Police at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. Reyes has not been arraigned yet.

Though the victim first started her job at the restaurant at 2006 W. Market Street when she was 15, the unwanted sexual advances from Reyes started after she turned 16. At that point, Reyes allegedly asked her personal questions and talked about his marriage, which made her feel uncomfortable, according to court documents.

When the victim turned 17 in 2015, Reyes asked her to sit with him on the steps on the second floor of the building. This occurred on a daily basis, according to court documents. Reyes allegedly started placing his hands on the victim’s thighs and touched her genitals through her clothing as they sat on the steps, according to court documents.

The first time the alleged assault incident happened, the victim attempted to pull away, but Reyes told her it was "ok and to sit still". He then firmly grasped her thigh and held her in place, police wrote in the affidavit.

The victim described other incidents to police that occurred in other parts of the building while she worked there from September 2015 to August 2016. One of the incidents occurred in the basement when the victim and Reyes were compiling a grocery list.

The victim told police that she felt she had no choice but to allow the assaults to occur due to her employment status, but also due to the fact that Reyes was “a family friend and well-known business owner,” police wrote in the affidavit.

She eventually quit her job due to a medical condition, but Reyes started allegedly stalking her between August 2016 and July 2017, according to court documents.

On numerous occasions, the victim observed Reyes slowly driving past her residence. He also followed her to local shopping establishments and her new place of employment, according to court documents.

“The stalking became so concerning, the victim and her family moved to another state,” police wrote in the affidavit. The family returned to Pennsylvania in April of 2019, and Reyes began stalking the victim again in an attempt to make contact with her.

The last known stalking incident occurred on July 9, according to police. The victim filed for a protection from abuse order and reported the past sexual assault to police on July 15.

Reba and Pancho’s has been closed since July 22 of this year. Reyes had co-owned the business with his wife.