A former manager of the Henderson Hotel in Lock Haven is accused of altering tenants' receipts to steal rent money, Lock Haven City Police reported.

Wendy D. Johnson, 39, of Bellefonte, allegedly admitted to "embezzling" money and then lying to cover up the reported thefts, according to an affidavit by LHPD Officer Cynthia Griffin.

Approximately $11,800 in rent money was reported stolen from the hotel at 4 N. Henderson Street between Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb.1, 2020, police said.

Johnson reportedly gave tenants a paid in full receipt but then allegedly wrote a different receipt showing they paid a lesser amount.

The hotel's owner reportedly became suspicious when $1,600 in collected rent money went missing.

According to the affidavit, Johnson claimed the rent money was stolen from her vehicle and even made a police report of the incident.

"[The owner] believed that she parked her vehicle in a spot knowing there were no security cameras covering that area," Griffin said.

One of the affected tenants told police that Johnson lied to the property manager about him having an incarcerated twin brother, according to court records.

"Mrs. Johnson told [the property manager] that [the tenant] had a twin brother that was living at the hotel and had stolen his identity. The supposed brother had been arrested and taken back to jail and was back on his rent for several thousand dollars," Griffin wrote.

The tenant does not have a twin brother, court records stated.

Johnson allegedly told the property manager that another tenant was late on rent due to waiting on veteran's financial assistance.

"[The tenant] stated that he was not working with the VA for rental assistance, as he was not a veteran," Griffin wrote.

Both tenants saved their receipts and were able to show that they'd paid more rent than allegedly accounted for by Johnson, according to the affidavit.

Johnson also is accused of charging a tenant $40 to unlock his apartment door after he'd locked himself out, but "there is no fee to unlock tenant doors," Griffin wrote.

Johnson is charged with one felony count each of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler set Johnson's bail at $2,500 monetary on July 29. Johnson briefly was confined to the Clinton County Prison before posting bail later that day, according to court records.

