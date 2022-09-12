GuiltyPlea_Option2_NCPA_2020

Williamsport, Pa. — A former inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood pleaded guilty last week in federal court to possessing contraband in prison. 

Rauon Gordon, 28, admitted that he possessed buprenorphine, a Schedule III narcotic, while he was an inmate at the federal prison in White Deer, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. 

The charge stemmed from an incident on September 21, 2021, when correctional officers searched Gordon and found 16 paper strips of Suboxone in his right pants pocket. Laboratory testing confirmed the Suboxone contained buprenorphine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann ordered the U.S. Probation Office to complete a pre-sentence investigation report for Gordon. Sentencing has not been scheduled. 

The maximum penalty for possessing contraband in prison is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.