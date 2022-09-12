Williamsport, Pa. — A former inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood pleaded guilty last week in federal court to possessing contraband in prison.

Rauon Gordon, 28, admitted that he possessed buprenorphine, a Schedule III narcotic, while he was an inmate at the federal prison in White Deer, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The charge stemmed from an incident on September 21, 2021, when correctional officers searched Gordon and found 16 paper strips of Suboxone in his right pants pocket. Laboratory testing confirmed the Suboxone contained buprenorphine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann ordered the U.S. Probation Office to complete a pre-sentence investigation report for Gordon. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

The maximum penalty for possessing contraband in prison is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.