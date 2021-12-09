Bloomsburg, Pa. — After investigating a disturbance, Bloomsburg University Police said an employee at the Scranton Commons had a knife pulled on them and threatened.

Elijah Charles Joyner, 24, of Bloomsburg allegedly broke a plate before witnesses said he pulled a serrated steak knife with a black handle out. After being asked to leave by the employee, Joyner allegedly approached them in an aggressive manor before asking if they wanted to go.

The employee told authorities they saw a “crazy” look in Joyner’s eyes and were “scared for their life” as he approached them.

Patrolman Bradly Hess said several students and staff witnessed the incident and told authorities they were scared due to Joyner’s actions. Joyner was identified by a staff member, who told authorities he used to work at the dining hall.

Joyner was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and several misdemeanors of varying grades. Court records show he is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

