Bloomsburg, Pa. – A former Bloomsburg Area School District teacher has been charged for failing to register for Megan’s Law.

Dennis A. Delorso, 49, of Coal Township, was charged in August 2017 for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested in August 2017 after the boy’s parent found explicit text messages from Delorso on the boy’s phone.

Delorso was a special education teacher at the school district, according to an article by WNEP dated Aug. 17, 2017. He lost his teaching license a short time later and was sentenced to one to four years in Columbia County Prison.

In July 2020, Delorso was released from prison. Pennsylvania State Police checked on Delorso on Aug. 19 and found he failed to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, according to court documents.

A felony charge of failing to register for Megan’s Law was filed on Nov. 9 at the office of District Judge Russell L. Lawton. Bail was set at $25,000.

Docket Sheet - Megan's Law

Docket Sheet - Corruption of Minor charges