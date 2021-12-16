Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old former college wrestler allegedly told a probation officer he went into a person’s home and assaulted him.

Three witnesses told Bloomsburg Police officers the alleged attacker "had cauliflower ears and might have been a wrestler." According to the report, the accused kicked open the door and assaulted a man as he slept.

Marlon Yariel Argueta-Diaz of Bloomsburg was charged with two felonies in first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged with two misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault.

Bloomsburg patrolman Joshua Dombrosky responded a call for a burglary on Nov. 30. According to his report, he spoke with several witnesses, including the alleged victim, at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital ER. All witnesses identified Argueta-Diaz as the person who entered the home and attacked a man.

Argueta-Diaz, who allegedly used a racial slur during the assault, contacted a probation officer to report the attack. According to the report, Argueta-Diaz told the officer he was drunk and only knew what he had been told.

Authorities said damage was observed at the front door of the residence. The accuser was treated at the hospital for a laceration on his lip that required stitches.

The Bloomsburg Police Department holds an active warrant for Argueta-Diaz.

