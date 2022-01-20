Scranton, Pa. – A former federal prison chaplain was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to bribery of a public official.

Ericion Thomas, 46, of Hermitage, Pa., received money in exchange for smuggling items of contraband into the penitentiary when he worked for the United States Penitentiary at Canaan in Waymart, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The contraband items included, among other things, cigarettes, a G-shock watch, a pair of Gucci sunglasses, and pornographic magazines. His illegal conduct spanned a period of approximately 11 months.

Thomas resigned his position as a Bureau of Prisons chaplain on April 26, 2017. Thomas also forfeited $15,000 to the U.S. Marshal Forfeiture Fund prior to sentencing, according to the release.

United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani handled the sentencing on Jan. 13 at the federal courthouse in Scranton.