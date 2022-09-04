Lewisburg, Pa. — A former Bucknell University employee is accused of using a university credit card to buy more than $26,000 of items for her personal use.

Tonya M. Struble, 39, of Mifflinburg, was charged with a felony of access device fraud after university officials discovered she made unauthorized charges on a university credit card from Feb. 7 to May 26.

A total of close to 140 transactions were made on the university's card, with many of the purchases being from Amazon. Daniel Strailey, officer from Bucknell's Public Safety department, says Struble's first charge on Feb. 7 was for a towing mirrors to fit a pickup truck in the amount of $179. The documentation Struble provided for the charge was for a 65-inch by 24-inch full-length floor mirror.

After that, Struble made unauthorized charges for items for her personal use almost every day. Many of the charges were for home goods, including a toilet, cabinet, and mirror. The items are not on the university's campus, according to the affidavit written by Strailey.

Struble also made several unauthorized charges at the Selinsgrove Lowe's store, Dollar General in Mifflinburg, and Walmart in Lewisburg. A few of the charges were for clothing in which Struble documented on her transaction report that the clothes were for a student whose clothing was ruined by mold. Strailey noted the university does not replace student clothing.

For the Amazon charges, Struble would cover the shipping address on her transaction report, Strailey wrote in the affidavit. Items were shipped to her Mifflinburg home address.

Struble also used the university card to pay for tire services at an automotive shop and for her own garbage disposal.

Struble was arraigned on Aug. 30 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

Struble was previously charged in Montour County for forging her clearances when she applied in March for a job at Geisinger in Danville.

