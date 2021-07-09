Towanda, Pa. — Victim impact statements punctuated a difficult day in court for members of the Bradford County community.

Former District Attorney Chad Salsman, 44, had his day in court, but it was unlike years past, when Salsman defended clients and later prosecuted them as the DA. Today Salsman sat on the opposite side, stopping at times to wipe tears from his eyes.

On the stand, the once powerful figure who prosecuted criminals in Bradford County, begged the court for mercy to no avail as Judge Joseph Augello handed down an 18 month to five-year sentence in State Prison for felony charges of promoting prostitution, obstruction of justice, and witness intimidation.

Salsman was also sentenced to six years of supervision after his release.

“Chad Salsman coerced vulnerable Pennsylvanians because he thought his victims would be easy to silence and less likely to be believed if they ever came forward," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "Instead, they spoke out and we listened. Now, he has been taken out of his position of authority where he can no longer hurt women, and will spend time in prison for his repeated abuses of power.”

In a press conference following the sentencing, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye said the Commonwealth was pleased with the sentence. "He's no longer the DA. He's going to State Prison. It returns to the citizens of Bradford County their DA's office."

Salsman was led away in handcuffs as his sister, father, and wife watched on. Salsman will be remitted to Camp Hill from where he will be sent to another prison location.

"This prison sentence was important because of who he was and the crimes he committed," Dye said.

Two of the five victims read their statements in person, while Dye read statements from the other three victims.

