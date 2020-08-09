Selinsgrove, Pa.—According to court documents, a former Selinsgrove Middle School assistant principal has been charged with several felonies in connection with his contact with a minor through social media.

Christopher Morrison, 39, is accused of using Snapchat to solicit explicit photos from an underage girl. The victim, who is 11 years old, told her parents, who then called police.

Morrison was charged with photograph/film/depict on computer sex act knowingly or permitting a child, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act knowing or permitting child, contact/communion with minor sexual abuse, two counts of criminal use of communication facility, two counts of corruption of minors, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Morrison posted 10 percent of his $175,000 bail and was released on August 6. According to court documents his next appearance in court will be on August 19 in front of the Honorable Judge John H. Reed at 1 p.m.