Canton, Pa. —A man being accused of assault is scheduled to appear for a formal arraignment on Nov. 8 in Bradford County.

Michael Jason Kimball, 40, of Canton is facing two counts of felony first-degree aggravated assault—attempts to cause serious bodily harm with extreme indifference. He is also facing two counts of misdemeanor second-degree recklessly endangering another person, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and second-degree simple assault.

Kimball allegedly held a knife against a woman’s throat and threatened another person while brandishing the knife on the night of Sept. 26. According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Philip Semenza of Towanda PSP, Kimball pushed the woman into the street before holding the knife to her neck.

Semenza said contact was made with Kimball near the 500 block of Springbook Drive in Canton.

“Kimball was taken into custody without further incident and was read his Miranda Rights,” wrote Semenza.

Kimball allegedly admitted to brandishing the knife during a verbal altercation. According to the report, Kimball told troopers he admitted to an altercation with the woman, too, but couldn’t remember if he had a knife.

Semenza said Kimball showed officers where he threw the knife along Lycoming Street. According to the affidavit, troopers located a gold and silver pocketknife.

Semenza said Kimball admitted it was the weapon used in the incident. Kimball is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail as he awaits the Nov. arraignment.

