Danville, Pa. – A Florida woman was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Cooper Township, Montour County.

Kathleen S. Reed, 36, of Pembroke Pines, was apprehended at a convenience store in State College the evening of Tuesday, July 21. Police said she was found driving the vehicle belonging to the victim, 83-year-old Walter John Ditzler Jr.

Police said Reed had traveled to Pennsylvania after she got into an argument with her mother, with whom she resided. She left in her vehicle early the morning of July 19 with her dog and began heading north with the intent of going to Canada, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Tyler Watson of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Reed reportedly told police she stopped twice on the trip to stay in hotels at Georgia and Virginia. She began running out of money and would stop at gas stations to ask people for food and gas, Watson wrote in the affidavit.

Reed said, “she didn’t know anyone in Pennsylvania and was driving around following the mountains where she didn’t see a police station in a while,” according to the affidavit.

She decided to pull her vehicle off the side of the road in front of Ditzler’s residence on Bloom Road. She and her dog exited the vehicle “because she thought it would be a good place to get out, stretch and contact someone to get some gas for her vehicle.”

When Reed approached Ditzler at the door of his residence, she asked him for a gas can. Ditzler told her he didn’t have one. She then asked to use the bathroom and Ditzler let her into the residence. After she used the bathroom, Ditzler told her to get out of his residence, Watson wrote.

At that point, Reed began to struggle with Ditzler. She grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing him in the left shoulder, according to the affidavit. That knife broke and Reed retrieved another one from the kitchen.

At some point during the struggle, Ditzler fell to the ground and Reed allegedly slashed him in the throat. Reed then washed the knife off at the sink and put it in the dishwasher. Reed reportedly told police she believed she stabbed him three times. When police asked her about the extent of Ditzler’s injuries, Reed said “I killed him,” Watson wrote in the affidavit.

Reed located the keys to Ditzler’s 2012 silver Chevrolet Sonic and fled in the vehicle. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a complaint about an erratic driver in Centre County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview found the vehicle a short time later parked at Sheetz at 820 S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, with Reed in the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.

When police ran the vehicle registration, it was traced back to Ditzler. Reed tried to tell police that the Chevrolet Sonic belonged to a friend who had been traveling with her.

Once the registration was traced back to Ditzler, PSP Milton conducted a welfare check at his home and discovered the body. Police found Reed’s green Mazda Protégé with a Florida license plate parked at the scene. The investigating police also found her footprints at the scene.

As Reed was being questioned, police noticed a dark colored substance on her jeans and shoes, which she said was “blood from a cut on her hand,” according to the affidavit.

Reed was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony of criminal homicide, a third-degree felony of theft by unlawful taking, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime.

She was taken to the office of District Magistrate Marvin Shrawder in Danville for arraignment. Reed was remanded to Columbia County Jail without bail. Her preliminary hearing in front of Shrawder is scheduled for July 31.

