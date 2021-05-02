State College, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview troopers were led on a 16-mile chase after an out-of-state driver refused to exit his vehicle.

David Lawson Jones, 51, of Fort Myers, Fla., was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, three separate first-degree misdemeanor DUI charges, and five summary traffic offenses.

Jones was denied bail and held at the Centre County Prison.

Trooper Shane Eichelberger said he observed Jones traveling on I-99 South on April 20, a little past noon. Eichelberger said Jones was traveling in a van with tinted windows and a taillight out.

Troopers said they initiated a traffic stop and pulled Jones over. According to the report, a strong odor of alcohol could be detected as Troopers approached the vehicle.

Troopers said they observed an empty case of Bud Light on the floor of the vehicle. Officers then asked Jones to exit the vehicle, to which he allegedly replied “no” and drove off.

Troopers pursued Jones for 16 miles that included going through a construction zone at nearly 95 mph, according to troopers. Jones eventually lost control of the vehicle when troopers deployed spike strips.

According to the report, Jones lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and came to a stop after striking an embankment. Jones was cleared at the scene by EMS and transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw.

Troopers said Jones refused and a warrant was applied for and approved. According to the report, Jones was slow and sluggish and had difficulty staying awake during the blood draw.

Jones is scheduled to appear before Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker at 8:30 a.m. on May 5.