Someone used a cutting instrument to damage the exterior of Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St., Flemington Borough, state police at Lamar reported.

Between May 20 and 27, an unknown criminal actor or actors caused damage to the exterior wall of the church by using a cutting instrument, according to police.

Trooper Dennis Twigg estimated the church wall sustained approximately $500 worth of damage.

"Anyone with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at Lamar, 570-726-6000," Twigg wrote.