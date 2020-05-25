A 19-year-old probationer was held at gunpoint after allegedly fleeing from his probation officer and tossing a stolen gun in downtown Williamsport.

Quinton J. Wilson was held at gun point near the intersection of West Fourth and Rose Streets around 10:09 a.m. on May 5, according to the affidavit. Wilson was shortly thereafter taken into custody, according to an affidavit by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Eric Derr.

When Derr arrived on scene, Wilson allegedly was "summoning officers to the door of the patrol vehicle [and] found to be in possession of a Percocet pill, and a small piece of plastic baggie corner in his hand, requesting to ingest it," Derr said in a May 20 affidavit.

Lycoming County Adult Probation Officer Jerod Corman took possession of the suspected Percocet, which was eventually packaged and placed into evidence, police said.

Derr said he then coordinated a search of Wilson's flight path and found a Citadel .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which Lycoming County Communications Center indicated was stolen.

"The firearm was located in the parking lot just east of Barr's True Value Hardware store, 1254 W. Fourth St.," Derr said.

Wilson reportedly was witnessed struggling with Corman at this location.

Wilson does not possess a valid and lawfully issued license to carry a firearm, Derr said.

After the firearm was collected, another adult probation officer pointed Derr towards the corner of the hardware store building.

"I could see the damaged siding and fascia on the building from where Wilson ran into it, in his attempt to elude APO Ellison," Derr said.

The damage to the storefront is believed to be in excess of $1,000, according to the affdavit.

Wilson was arrested and charged with one count of second degree felony receiving stolen property (firearm), one count of first degree misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of third degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, and one count each of ungraded misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson had a preliminary arraignment and bail hearing before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 20. He was unable to post $90,000 monetary bail.

Wilson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Frey at 8:45 a.m. on June 2.

