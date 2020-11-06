Jersey Shore, Pa. – Flash bangs were used to disorient a Jersey Shore man taken into custody yesterday morning on charges of rape of a child.

"The flash bangs are used as distraction devices to distract people from maybe doing something to injure or make the situation more dangerous. It makes it easier to take people into custody when they're stunned," Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Jordan Mahosky said.

The Williamsport Special Response Team deployed flash bags in the 400 block of Washington Avenue prior to 8 a.m. Thursday, to take Obadiah N. Moser, 59, into custody, Mahosky said.

Moser "was known as a dangerous person [with] a large amount of firearms," according to Mahosky.

TVRPD Officer Justin Segura said the child and the child's mother reported the sexual assault to police on Oct. 28.

Moser is accused of performing oral sex three times on a child under the age of 13, and seven times on a child under the age of 14, between April 2017 and July 2019, court records state.

"[The child] said that during this time frame, he had confronted OBADIAH about not liking what he does to [the child] and wanted him to stop," Segura wrote.

Moser was charged with three felony counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, ten felony counts each of statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, three first degree misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, and ten second degree misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Moser is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Nov. 5.