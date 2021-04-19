Williamsport—Officers from Old Lycoming Township, Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call for shots fired Monday night.

The call came over the scanner around 8 p.m. Monday for shots fired at Flanigan Park near downtown Williamsport. Officers marked off the basketball courts with crime scene tape. They also used medal detectors and received assistance from the Williamsport Fire Department, who provided lights as officers searched the scene.

There were reports of a victim being dropped off at the Williamsport Hospital, but it was unclear if it was related to shots fired report.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.