Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say someone stole fishing rods worth $580 out of a parked pickup truck.

The theft occurred while the truck was parked overnight at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Monroe Township. Trooper Derek Gill says between 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 12:38 a.m. Feb. 26 someone reached into the open bed of the truck and took three fishing rods.

Police say there is not any surveillance footage of the theft. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

