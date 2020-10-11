Philipsburg, Pa. – A Sandy Ridge woman accused of lighting a fire inside an unoccupied building allegedly admitted to snorting methamphetamine, Centre County Court records state.

In the early morning hours of September 19, state police at Rockview were called to 101 Water Street in Philipsburg about a possible trespasser.

A criminal complaint states that Trooper Matthew Barnyak along with his partner Ty Ammerman noticed an orange glow and smoke coming from a third story window. It also states the troopers could hear someone speaking inside the building.

After backup arrived, troopers entered through a garage door and performed a sweep of the building.

Troopers stated they were able to locate Kelly Lynn Shirley, 38, on the western wing of the third floor where she had a small fire burning on the concrete floor.

Philipsburg Fire Companies were called to extinguish the fire.

Shirley resides on State Street in Sandy Ridge, according to the affidavit filed with Centre County Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

Troopers allege there were multiple items of drug paraphernalia in plain site of Shirley, who allegedly admitted to snorting methamphetamine prior to being located in the building.

Shirley is being held on $50,000 monetary bail and faces a felony charge of reckless burning or exploding in places uninhabited and a misdemeanor of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She also is facing drug charges in a separate case.