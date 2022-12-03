New Columbia, Pa. — Officials at White Deer Township Fire Department attempted to buy new equipment and discovered that someone stole thousands of dollars in funds.

The fire department treasurer, Leann Fisher, 48, was arraigned Thursday for allegedly stealing a total of $351,978 from the fire company since December 2018, according to state police at Milton. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set Fisher's bail at $25,000 unsecured for a felony theft charge.

The loss of funds was discovered and reported to police on July 25 when fire department members tried to get $197,000 out of the bank for the purchase of apparatus. Trooper Troy Croak says the members realized that funds were missing and reviewed statements dating back to December 2018 that showed unauthorized transactions.

Fisher was removed from her position as treasurer shortly after the theft was discovered, Croak says.

Police continue to investigate to determine if additional funds had been taken and if the thefts began earlier than 2018. Croak noted Fisher has been cooperating with the investigation and said she would pay full restitution to the fire company.

Fisher's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Mensch's office in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.