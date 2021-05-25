State College, Pa. — When State College police officers reached a property at 1245 South Atherton, they made contact with a man who said he could see black smoke coming from an apartment at the building.

After further investigation, the witness said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to make entry to the apartment. According to the report, the front door was locked, but a window was open. The witness gained entry through the window.

Officers said once inside the witness used the extinguisher to put out a fire in the area of a mattress.

A woman was removed from the apartment who told officers she intentionally lit the fire by cutting her hair off and igniting the pile underneath the mattress.

Chandler Rose Kalitsi, 22, of Centre County was charged with a first-degree felony of arson—danger of death or bodily injury and a summary offense of dangerous burning.

Kalitsi was held on $25,000 monetary bail until she was released on May 20 when she posted 10 percent of the bail through a private company.

Kalitsi is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on May 26 for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m.