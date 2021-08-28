Williamsport, Pa. -- In a matter of one hour, a Williamsport man left his apartment and returned to find it had been burglarized.

Lonnie Wilcox, resident of 37 Bennett St. in Williamsport, told police that he left his apartment around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Prior to leaving, he said he had seen his former coworker walking toward his residence.

Wilcox and the former coworker, Dakota Banks, 22, allegedly conversed briefly outside. Banks asked Wilcox if he was leaving, to which he replied yes.

Wilcox said that when he returned home, he discovered his Xbox One console and controller were missing. Also he alleged that several items in the apartment were misplaced and he found other items that did not belong to him.

The apartment building has a common entryway and stairwell, reported Williamsport police officer W. Badger in a police affidavit. "On the second floor of the stairwell," he wrote, "there is a window leading to the upstairs apartment's balconies. The dust on the window sill of this window appeared recently disturbed," Badger wrote.

Additionally, there were handprints and smudges on the window. Badger processed the scene for fingerprints and DNA.

Badger reportedly spoke with Banks at his home on August 5, where Banks denied any knowledge of the stolen Xbox. Banks said he did sell a Playstation to an individual at a barber shop, however.

Eventually Banks did admit to entering Wilcox's apartment building, according to the police report. "Banks eventually admitted to entering Wilcox's apartment building, climbing through the window to the balcony, and entering Wilcox's apartment," Badger wrote. "Banks admitted to taking what he thought was a Playstation from Wilcox's apartment."

Dakota Banks of Williamsport is charged with two felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking. Banks is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 9 at 2 p.m.

He was given unsecured bail in the amount of $50,000.

Docket sheet