Bloomsburg, Pa. — An alleged altercation between roommates ends in felony strangulation charges for both after an investigation by Scott Township Police.

Patrolman Elijah Middaugh said when he arrived at 1761 Main Street in Bloomsburg, he was approached by Amanda Fenstermacher, 40, of Bloomsburg, who attempted to retreat into the residence after initially speaking with officers.

After Fenstermacher was placed into handcuffs, Middaugh spoke with Diana Sue Whitehair, 45, of Bloomsburg, who said Fenstermacher had assaulted her. Middaugh observed red marks on Whitehair’s throat and inquired about the injuries.

According to the complaint, Whitehair told officers Fenstermacher choked her after the pair had started to argue.

To a seperate officer, Fenstermacher told authorities Whitehair had allegedly assaulted her after she woke up. Fenstermacher said Whitehair put her forearm on her neck to the point she couldn’t breathe, according to the report.

Whitehair was charged with two felonies in first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree strangulation. She was also charged with third-degree simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.

Fenstermacher was charged with the same offenses in felony aggravated assault and strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment.

Both women were given $5,000 monetary bail, which they posted on Aug. 1. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 19 with Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet for Fenstermacher

Docket sheet for Whitehair