Williamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was charged with two felonies after the sale of fentanyl to a confidential informant near the area of Grove Street and Iona Alley in Williamsport.

Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s officer said a deal was arranged through a CI, who used prerecorded police funds to compete the purchase.

Richard Lee Ansley, 30, was charged after meeting the CI and allegedly delivering 1.13 grams of fentanyl. Detectives said the CI turned over the substance immediately after the completion of the deal.

Ansley faces two felonies charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Court records show Ansley is being held on $85,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison.

