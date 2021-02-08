Williamsport, Pa. – On Jan. 21, members of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit searched a residence after taking the occupant into custody.

Lycoming County Detective Jonathan Rachael said the resident of 1024 Baldwin Street was identified as Francis Perry Fredin, 24, of Williamsport.

Officers said they took Fredin into custody in an alleyway behind the residence prior to a search of it.

According to the report, officers discovered approximately two ounces of suspected fentanyl packaged in three separate plastic bags. Rachael said they also discovered an ounce of suspected methamphetamine packaged in a single plastic sandwich bag.

According to the report, the narcotics were in a bedroom officers said they believed was Fredin’s.

A controlled buy was described in the affidavit, but officers did not to go into detail other then mentioning it. It’s unclear from the report if the controlled buy initiated the search of Fredin’s residence.

Officers said fentanyl was purchased during the controlled buy. There is no mention of a date or time for the purchase in the affidavit.

According to court records, Fredin is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

Fredin was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 11.