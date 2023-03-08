Muncy, Pa. — A female inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was charged for spitting in the eye of a corrections officer.

Deneshya A. Poole, 41, faces a felony count of aggravated harassment by prisoner. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says on Jan. 26 the corrections officer was trying to move Poole to a segregation unit when she spit at him through a spit hood she was wearing. Poole's spit landed on the officer's left cheek and in his left eye.

Reiner reviewed video footage from the prison and saw Poole spitting on the corrections officer as he walked in front of her, according to the affidavit.

Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office. Court records show Poole was charged with a similar offense in Dauphin County in 2005.

