Muncy, Pa. – A Williamsport man recently concealed the whereabouts of a minor reported as a missing person, according to the Muncy Borough Police Department.

Travis S.C. Young-Shriber, 25, is accused by Raymond O. Kontz III of hiding the juvenile in his bedroom at 921 Campbell St., Williamsport, on Oct. 1.

"Defendant did conceal the whereabouts of the 17 year old minor who was hiding in his bedroom when contacted in person by law enforcement," Kontz wrote.

The minor was reported to police as a missing person on Oct. 1 after her family had not seen her since Sept. 28.

The girl's mother told police she thought her daughter had left for school but she failed to come home, according to the affidavit.

"[The girl's mother] was notified today by the school that [the girl] had failed to show up to school since last week and that she needed to contact police and report [the girl] as missing," Kontz wrote.

Police came to the girl's home in Muncy Borough on Oct. 1 and took the report from her parent.

Neighbors told police that the girl had been seen taking beds from a storage unit and "had been hanging out with a 25 year old male in Williamsport by the name of Travis Schiber," Kontz said.

Kontz said Young-Shriber refused to come outside to speak to police when they visited him at his current address on Campbell Street.

"Young-Shriber denied that [the girl] was there saying that he had not seen her for several days," Kontz wrote.

"Defendant was advised that the minor was entered into the NCIC computer as a missing person and the ramifications if he lied to police about her whereabouts," Kontz said.

Young-Shriber reportedly demanded that the officers leave, to which they complied.

Before leaving the area, police spoke to a neighbor of Young-Shriber's who told them that they saw the missing girl at Young-Shriber's residence the night before.

Young-Shriber subsequently left the residence but his mother was there when police returned, according to the report.

Young-Shriber's mother told police that the girl had been upstairs the whole time they were questioning her son, Kontz wrote. She called her son and advised him to tell the truth, police said.

"[Young-Shriber's mother] told him to stop lying to police because she already told us the truth and that he should stop lying and making it worse adding that [the girl] was upstairs the whole time," Kontz wrote.

Young-Shriber eventually told police that the girl was over at the Libery Arena and that police could go get her there, according to the complaint.

Young-Shriber was charged with one count each of felony interference with custody of children and misdemeanor obstructing administration of law.

He has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Oct. 1 in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

