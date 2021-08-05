Williamsport, Pa. — On July 28, court records show a Williamsport man was charged with several misdemeanors stemming from a fraud investigation conducted by the Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

Officer Michael Engel said on April 19, a man reported to authorities that a caretaker for his brother had used a debit card belonging to him. The caller provided officers with documentation of each instance of fraud.

According to the complaint, the documents detailed several trips to various places that included McDonalds, Lowes, and Wal-Mart. Engel said one of the charges was even to a pornographic website.

Officers reviewed surveillance video on the reported dates of the charges and eventually were able to link Carl Wesley Caum, 49, of Williamsport, to the charges.

Caum, who’s criminal history includes several thefts, robbery, trespassing, retail theft, drug convictions, and receiving stolen property convictions, allegedly spent more than $1,400 on two separate cards in the victim’s name. Caum allegedly used the cards to make purchases from Jan. 29 to April 7 of 2021.

On July 3, Caum allegedly confronted the caller and victim about the incident, telling the accuser he needs to drop the case.

Court records show Caum was given a third-degree felony charge of identity theft and another one for forgery. Over three active cases, Caum was also charged with several misdemeanor offenses that included 26 counts of first-degree access to a device issued to another person, and a count each of receiving stolen property, theft by deception, intimidate a witness, and theft by unlawful taking.

His bail for the felony case was listed as $25,000 unsecured with each one of the following cases being given $5,000 apiece.

Caum is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

