Athens, Pa. — A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in connection to an endangering the welfare of a child charge.

Nicholas Zahas, 29, of Groton, N.Y. was charged with a second-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children. Chief Christopher Hutchinson of the Athens Borough Police Department said on Dec. 18, a young child was discovered inside a local business shivering.

Hutchinson said the child did not have a jacket or socks on.

According to the report, Hutchinson said on Dec. 18 Athens Borough was under a snow emergency. Hutchinson also said a snowstorm left approximately three inches of snow on the ground.

Officers said they were able to determine the child’s home. According to the report, officers knocked on the front door of 307 South Elmira Street in Athens Borough without results. Eventually, Hutchinson was greeted by Zahas at the door. According to the report, Zahas was out of it and had a difficult time responding to officers.

Hutchinson said he asked Zahas multiple times if he was missing a child. Hutchinson eventually told officers the child must have climbed out of a window.

Hutchinson said the child likely walked down the highway to the business. Hutchinson said multiple walkways still needed snow removed.

According to the report, a relative arrived on scene and took custody of the child. Officers said they advised the relative the child needed medical attention.