Towanda, Pa.—Towanda State Troopers responded to a call for a disturbance on March 9 that allegedly involved a man entering a residence without permission.

Trooper Justin Millard arrived at 973 South Main Street to speak with the caller, who allegedly reported he arrived at the residence to find a person screaming.

Troopers identified the uninvited person as Kyle David Strope, 30, of Rome. According to the report, when the caller arrived at the home, he found Strope screaming inside.

Strope allegedly fled the scene when he discovered that the police were called.

Troopers interviewed residents at the home and were told Strope had allegedly attempted to contact a person there several times. Multiple witnesses at the home said Strope would wait outside for people to leave and attempt to gain entry.

Troopers said one member at the house told them Strope had sent 22 messages to them on the same day. Strope was also allegedly seen looking through windows at the home.

Strope was charged with two counts of third-degree felony criminal trespassing, a first-degree count of misdemeanor stalking, one count of second-degree simple assault, four counts of third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and four counts of third-degree misdemeanor harassment.

Strope’s initial bail was set at $30,000 monetary on March 11, but it was changed on March 17 to the $10,000 unsecured. Strope is scheduled to appear before Judge Maureen T. Beirne on April 26 for a formal arraignment.