Lock Haven, Pa. —Bobby Joe Winkelman, 39, of Lock Haven could spend the next ten years in a state prison after being convicted on a weapon charge Monday.

Winkelman, who authorities said led police on a high-speed chase in Renovo, was convicted of second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited. Three third-degree felonies were dismissed along with several misdemeanors and summary offenses.

Winkelman will be eligible for parole in 54 months.