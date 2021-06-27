Berwick, Pa. —Berwick police said a man consumed 13 shots of alcohol over the course of an afternoon and into the evening while two young children in his custody waited in a car.

Wilbur Adonay Ayala, 31, of Berwick was charged with a felony and misdemeanor on June 19 after officers from the Berwick Police Department discovered him outside a bar on W 2nd Street.

Officer Christopher Kelchner said he spoke with witnesses at the bar, who said Ayala attempted to leave the area with two young children in the backseat of his vehicle. One witness told officers he took keys from Ayala, who then became aggressive with people in the parking lot.

Kelchner said Ayala was confrontation when officers attempted to speak with him. According to the complain, Ayala swore at officers when questioned about driving with children in his car.

The smell of alcohol was present the entire time authorities attempted to speak with Ayala, who spoke with slurred speech throughout the interview.

Kelchner said Ayala was warned throughout the interview to leave the vehicle alone. According to the report, Ayala was taken to the ground forcibly by officers after several warnings.

Both children, aged three and five, were allegedly in the vehicle for several hours as Ayala consumed alcohol inside the bar. A phone call was placed by one of the children that stated, “daddy was with his girlfriend.”

According to the report, the call was placed at 10:05 p.m. to the children’s mother, who took both of the kids into her care after Ayala was placed into custody.

Officers said the children did not know where Ayala went when he left the vehicle.

A check with the bar by officers showed Ayala purchased four shots of liquor at 3:57 p.m. He then returned at 7:43 p.m. and 8:26 p.m. to purchase more alcohol. Officers said one more receipt showed he returned at 9:40 p.m. to purchase three more shots.

In total, through receipts obtained by officers, it was discovered Ayala purchased 13 shots of liquor from 3:57 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Once back at the station Ayala said he would speak with officers about the incident.

During the interview Ayala told officers he had been to the bar several times throughout the day and into the evening. Officers said he admitted to consuming three shots around 10 p.m. and planned to drive home with the children after that.

Ayala was charged with two counts of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and two counts of second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Ayala was given $10,000 monetary bail on June 19. Records show on June 21 he was released after he posted 10 percent of that total through a bail bondsman company.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 with just Richard Knecht in Berwick.