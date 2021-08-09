Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman accused of stealing more than $2,400 of merchandise from Walmart in Kelly Township will have a preliminary hearing scheduled next month.

Rhoda M. Sensenig, 22, of Beaver Springs, was charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft for allegedly under-ringing merchandise at a self-checkout on several occasions. The charges were filed last month by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton following an investigation.

Trooper Chad Kramer said on March 5, the store’s loss prevention staff caught Sensenig under-ringing household items. When they approached her, Sensenig acknowledged she did not ring up several household items, according to the affidavit. Total amount lost was $268.31.

Walmart’s loss prevention told Kramer that they were familiar with Sensenig from observing her under-ringing items on several prior occasions, but was not able to stop her before she left the store.

Upon investigating, police found that Sensenig had also under-rung items on several other occasions dating back to Dec. 18, 2020. Total amount of loss between December and March was $2,462.29, Kramer wrote in the affidavit.

Sensenig’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

