Williamsport, Pa. – According to an affidavit filed last week, three Williamsport residents were charged with felonies stemming from an alleged cocaine sale in 2019.

According to the affidavit, Williamsport Police Officer Tyson Minier witnessed a woman get into a vehicle in an alleged area of drug activity.

Minier said he checked the registration of the vehicle and it came back for Darien Robinson, 45, of Williamsport. According to Minier, he knew Robinson from his own arrest involving the distribution of cocaine.

Minier said he returned to Oliver Street and Andrews Place and observed the same female that got into the vehicle with Robinson. Finding it odd, Minier said he stopped his patrol car and walked up to the woman, who was then identified as Christina Wagoner, 41, of Williamsport.

According to Minier, as he approached Wagoner, she immediately put her hands behind her back. Minier then said he asked if she had anything to hide to which Wagoner allegedly said she did not.

Minier asked if Robinson had given her cocaine to which Wagoner allegedly replied yes, according to the report. Minier said he asked if she had anymore. Wagoner allegedly handed over more cocaine that Minier said she removed from her waistband.

According to the report, Robinson coached his cousin, identified as Tyren Thompson, 41, of Williamsport, through the transition with Wagoner.

According to Minier, Wagoner said Robinson never handed her the cocaine. Minier alleges Wagoner purchased cocaine from Robinson on four separate occasions that day and more than 1,000 times total. According to Minier, Wagoner allegedly only purchased cocaine from Thompson 10 times.

According to the report, police located text messages between Wagoner and Robinson where he allegedly asked her to provide him with a firearm.

Court records show Robinson pled guilty to a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and is currently serving a mandatory sentence of 12 to 24 months at a State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill. According to court records, Robinson started serving the mandatory sentence on Aug. 19.

Wagoner was charged with a felony of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanors of intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Wagoner’s bail was set at $15,000 unsecured.

Court records show Thompson was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court records, he is currently awaiting arraignment.