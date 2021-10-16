Northumberland, Pa. —Two Northumberland men are facing felony drug charges after officers said they sold crack to a confidential informant.

Officer Trey Kurtz of the Sunbury Police Department said a confidential informant was used to setup a deal through Reader James Moten, 47, of Northumberland for the purchase of crack.

Moten allegedly agreed to sell $100 worth of crack to the CI, who met Moten at his home near the 60 block of Queen Street in Northumberland. Once inside the residence, the CI was told “he is waiting for this guy to bring it here” allegedly in reference to Horace Peter Adrian White, 39, of Northumberland.

At approximately 9:59 p.m., officers said they observed White leave his apartment and enter the residence where the CI and Moten were located. At approximately 10 p.m., White is seen leaving the apartment.

The CI left Moten’s apartment moments later. Officers said the CI handed them a baggie with a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

White and Moten were charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. Both are being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

According to court records, both Moten and White will appear before Judge Michael Toomey for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.

Moten's docket sheet

White's docket sheet