Clinton Township, Pa. – The alleged theft of a $10 battery from a barn prompted state police to file felony charges against a Hughesville man in the scrap metal business.

PSP Montoursville Trooper Matthew Trick wrote in a Nov. 13 criminal complaint that Barry S. Sanders, 57, of Hughesville, allegedly took the battery from a barn in the 700 block of Brick Church Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

The barn's owner told Trick that someone rang his doorbell on the morning of Oct. 27. He said the person then walked around the back side of his barn and backed a vehicle up to an opening in the barn.

"He said when he realized that the actor was stealing from him, he went into the back side of his barn to get a firearm because he didn't know what the actor was going to do," Trick wrote.

The vehicle then left and traveled south on Brick Church Road, according to the complaint.

"He said he got a good view of what the actor looked like. He also got a good view of the involved vehicle," Trick said.

The vehicle was a silver PT Cruiser with a white sticker in the rear driver side window, according to the complaint.

Police said they interviewed Sanders, who they knew to be in the scrap metal business, on Oct. 29.

"Sanders then related the following: He took the battery. He said he tried contacting the homeowner...He said he shouldn't have done it," Trick wrote.

According to Trick's report, Sanders admitted to taking the batter to Karn's Salvage in Millville, where he received $10.26 for it.

Sanders' criminal history indicates that this is his third or subsequent offense for theft of secondary metal, Trick said, "which constitutes a felony of the third degree regardless of value."

Sanders is charged with one felony count each of theft of secondary metal, burglary - not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, and criminal trespass - enter structure.

Sanders also faces one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp, who set bail at $35,000 unsecured.

