Bloomsburg, Pa. — “Please don’t tell anyone, if you can keep it between us I’d like even wait [sic] until you are 18.” This was a text message allegedly sent to minor that the accuser later showed to police.

It was one of many disturbing accusations that came to light during an interview with Bloomsburg Police.

According to Officer Shawn Hill, the accuser told him a man identified as Travis Miller, 32, of Bloomsburg had allegedly sent her pornographic images on Nov. 30 of 2020.

Miller is charged with two third-degree felonies for distributing explicit sex material to minors and unlawful contact with a minor. Court records show he was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of harassment and a first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of minors.

According to Hill, the accuser said Miller allegedly contacted her on Facebook after she left her mother’s home. During that alleged conversation that took place on Nov. 28, officers said the accuser told Miller she was 17 years old.

Officers said the next day Miller sent the accuser several messages. According to the report, two of the images contained pornographic material. The accuser showed officers a message Miller allegedly wrote after sending them that stated, “I was watching this.”

According to Hill, Miller then sent a message to the accuser, explaining he would like to wait until she is 18.

Officers said they interviewed Miller on Jan. 10 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Police Department. According to the report, Miller told officers he sent the photos in hopes of getting the accuser’s mother upset at him.

Court records have not been updated to show bail or any upcoming court appearances for Miller.