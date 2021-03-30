South Waverly, Pa. – Sayre Borough Police said a Waverly, New York woman was found passed out in her car on March 16 in front of the Banana Curve Diner.

Officer Casey Shiposh said he approached the vehicle and identified Sara J. George, 38, as the person sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. According to Shiposh, George was slumped over the wheel with the key in the ignition.

As officers attempted to speak with George, she allegedly drifted in and out of consciousness. Shiposh said as he initiated a field sobriety test, but he was forced to stop as George continued to pass out. Shiposh said he was concerned for George’s safety.

According to the report, officers discovered George had an active in-state warrant and she was taken into custody. At the station, officers said George consented to a blood draw.

Shiposh said as George was filling out paperwork her cellphone started to ring. George allegedly told officers it was an alarm.

According to the report, George told officers they could retrieve the phone. Shiposh said messages could be seen on the phone that allegedly inquired about the sale of narcotics.

Officers said George consented to them searching the phone and allegedly gave a pin number to unlock it. Officers said there were more than 100 messages about the sale and use of illegal narcotics and pictures of scales weighing out marijuana and methamphetamine on the phone.

George was charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor of DUI: controlled substance or metabolite.

George is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. George is schedule for a preliminary hearing on March 30.