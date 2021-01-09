Sayre, Pa. – A Sayre man is being accused of strangling his girlfriend, according to Sayre Borough Police.

Officer Seth A. Murrelle said he responded to a call from the emergency room at Robert Packer Hospital. According to Murrelle, he was able to make contact with the caller in room 28 of the emergency room.

Murrelle said the accuser told him Holden M. Taylor, 26, of Sayre, allegedly choked her to the point of passing out. The accuser said after Taylor was able to wake her, he continued to be aggressive, allegedly striking her body and arms and not letting her leave, according to the report.

Murrelle said the accuser was able to get away through a basement window. According to officers, she went directly to the hospital.

Murrelle said when speaking with the accuser at the hospital he noticed marks on her neck and bruising around her upper right arm. Murrelle said the accuser filled out a written statement at the hospital.

Court records show Taylor was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary harassment offense. His bail was set at $30,000 monetary, according to court records. Taylor is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Jan. 11 in front of Judge Maureen T. Beirne.