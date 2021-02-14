Williamsport, Pa. – A missing cell phone allegedly sparked an argument between a couple that ended with a felony strangulation charge.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 when Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Eric Houseknecht responded to a call for a physical disturbance.

According to Houseknecht, as he arrived on scene, he was contacted by an female accuser who said Zachary Charles Manley, 26, had choked her. Houseknecht said the accuser was crying and screaming at Manley.

The accuser said Manley allegedly became upset with her when he could not find his cell phone. According to the complaint, Manley and the accuser started to argue.

The accuser allegedly told Manley to leave several times. Houseknecht said the accuser shoved Manley to get him to leave her bedroom. According to the report, Manley allegedly shoved the accuser into a shelving unit in retaliation.

Houseknecht said the accuser told him Manley then got on top of her and wrapped his hands around her throat. According to the report, the accuser said she started to become lightheaded.

Manley was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Court records show Manley was awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Feb. 9.