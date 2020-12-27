Northumberland, Pa. – Authorities have charged a Lewisburg man with a felony after he allegedly failed to answer questions correctly in the attempt to purchase a firearm.

Jason Scott Hackenberg, 21, of Lewisburg, allegedly attempted to make the purchase at Young Sporting Goods in Northumberland in April, Officer Rachel Shear of the Northumberland Borough Police Department said in a Dec. 9 criminal complaint.

Shear said Hackenberg answered “no” to the question, “Have you even been adjudicated as a mental defective or have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”

According to the complaint, Hackenberg was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility in Union County on July 13, 2005 and again on July 30, 2005 for homicidal thinking and aggression to his family.

Hackenberg was charged with a felony of materially false written statement and a misdemeanor of statement under penalty.

Court records show Hackenberg was still awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Dec. 9.

