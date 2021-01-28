Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg Police officer Nicholas J. Thorpe responded to a call on Jan. 15 for an alleged domestic incident at 158 West Third Street in Bloomsburg.

Thorpe stated when he arrived contact was made with a neighbor, who reported hearing screaming and a person being slammed against a wall.

Thorpe said he spoke with Mark E. Trohas, 32, of Bloomsburg who explained he was in an argument. According to the complaint, Trohas told officers he and Tiffany Utt, 34, of Bloomsburg argued after a trip to the store.

Thorpe said Trohas allegedly told officers Utt followed him into the apartment and began to attack him.

Thorpe said Troha had a busted lip on the right side of his face and numerous abrasions on his face, legs, and hands.

According to Thorpe, officers then spoke with Utt. Officers said Utt described a similar situation, but allegedly said Trohas was the aggressor.

Thorpe said Utt told officers Trohas allegedly shoved her and pinned her to the wall. According to the report, Thorpe said Utt also told officers Trohas had keys in his hand which scratched her neck.

Thorpe said Utt had a large abrasion on the left side of her neck and redness and marks on the side of her face and head.

Officers said both Trohas and Utt were formally evicted from the property by the Columbia County Sheriff’s office at an earlier date.

According to the complaint, Trohas was charged with felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor simple assault.

Court records show Utt has two active cases against her for harassment and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Utt is scheduled to appear in court for the paraphernalia charge on Feb. 16 and on Feb. 22 for the harassment charge.