Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 21-year-old Bloomsburg man was charged with a felony after allegedly presenting false information on a firearm purchase application.

Scott Township Officer Evan Lingousky received a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division Director informing him of an alleged incident with Jarred Martin Fox II.

Fox allegedly attempted to purchase a CZ model “Scorpion” 9mm and a Ruger model “LCP” .380 caliber handgun from Susquehanna Valley Firearms on June 2.

Officers said under section B of the form to fill out for firearm purchase, Fox allegedly answered “no” to the question “have you ever been convicted of a crime?”

Fox was charged with a third-degree felony of materially false written statement and a misdemeanor charge of statement under penalty.

According to court records, Fox was still awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Feb. 3.